Coronavirus Update NYC: City to mandate weekly testing for all unvaccinated municipal workers

The new requirement will apply to all city workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers. It will also apply to some contracted employees.
The new rule will go into effect on September 13, when students are expected to return to public schools.
Workers in publicly-run residential or congregate care facilities, like nursing homes, would have to present proof of vaccination even earlier, on Aug 16.
The mayor first announced the requirement for public health workers, and hinted an expansion to the entire city municipal work force was the next step
Here are recent statistics on the public work forces facing mandatory testing of unvaccinated workers:
*NYPD -- 43% vaccination rate
*Corrections Dept. -- 42% vaccination rate
*FDNY -- 55% vaccination rate
*Public school and city hospital staffs -- about 60% vaccination rate
Monday's announcement is the latest in a series of efforts aimed at increasing vaccination rates across the city.
Last week, the mayor called on private employers to consider mandating employees get vaccinated.
"We tried purely voluntary for over half a year, we tried every form of incentive, so we have reached the limit of a purely voluntary system, it's time for more mandates," de Blasio said.
Those remarks came just two days after de Blasi imposed a mandate on employees of the city's public hospital system and the health department's community clinics.
Those employees must either be vaccinated or face weekly coronavirus testing.
