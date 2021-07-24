coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Mayor calls on private employers to consider mandating vaccines for workers

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor calls on private employers to mandate vaccines for workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on private employers to consider mandating employees get vaccinated.

On Friday, de Blasio encouraged businesses "to move immediately to some form of mandate" for vaccinations.

It's his latest big to head off a surge of the more contagious Delta variant.

"We tried purely voluntary for over half a year, we tried every form of incentive, so we have reached the limit of a purely voluntary system, it's time for more mandates," de Blasio said.

VIDEO | Expert: It's legal for an employer to mandate COVID vaccine:
EMBED More News Videos

Jon Bell, employment attorney, small-business expert, and founder of Bell Law Group, answers key questions about the legality of mandatory vaccinations.



When he was asked if the city would consider a mandatory COVID pass for most social activities, like France, de Blasio said it's a "direction we need to seriously consider."

"Getting vaccinated is smart in general, it's smart, if you want to attend big events, it's just smart," he said. "So, I'd say to everyone, if you want to keep going to these great things, go get vaccinated."

The mayor's remarks came just two days after he imposed a mandate on employees of the city's public hospital system and the health department's community clinics.

Those employees must either be vaccinated or face weekly coronavirus testing.

ALSO READ | Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.





national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Some of US's largest school districts reinstating masks
In-person weddings resume in New York City
Union protests NY-Presbyterian's vaccine mandate, pushes for testing
COVID Updates: Summer surge called 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
TOP STORIES
3 discovered dead inside Long Island home; baby found alive
Fire destroys NJ apartment building comprised of 48 units
Escaped bull still missing on Long Island
Mother & child treated for 'significant' injuries in barbershop crash
Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on LI
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen
Show More
Man suspected of lewd act also being questioned in Inwood attacks
AL governor: 'Start blaming the unvaccinated' for rising COVID cases
Police investigation creates backup at Holland Tunnel
Sleepaway camp says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID
Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for path to citizenship
More TOP STORIES News