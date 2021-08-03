coronavirus long island

Nassau County to announce new traveling vaccination program

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County is expected to announce a new traveling vaccination program, in hopes of increasing vaccinations.

County Executive Laura Curran says the program will allow the Department of Health to travel to businesses, restaurants, shops, and more.

Employees and family members will then be able to get vaccinated for free on-site.



In fact, restaurant staff at Café Baci in Westbury, where the county executive is holding the press conference, are expected to get vaccinated.

Curran will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein at the vaccination event.

