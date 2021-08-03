Nassau County to announce new traveling vaccination program

County Executive Laura Curran says the program will allow the Department of Health to travel to businesses, restaurants, shops, and more.
Employees and family members will then be able to get vaccinated for free on-site.
In fact, restaurant staff at Café Baci in Westbury, where the county executive is holding the press conference, are expected to get vaccinated.
Curran will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein at the vaccination event.
ALSO TRENDING | Broadway theaters announce audience COVID vaccine, mask requirements
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question