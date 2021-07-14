Vaccines highly effective against COVID hospitalizations, deaths in NYC, study finds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10881498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time since the pandemic began, NYC Restaurant Week is back!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio released some compelling numbers on why he says people may want to consider getting vaccinated if they haven't.Officials say the study illustrates how well vaccines work at preventing hospitalization and death.The research was compiled by epidemiologists at Yale University, supported by the Commonwealth Fund.Between January 1, 2021, and June 15, 2021, 98.4% of hospitalizations (36,628 out of 37,211) and 98.8% of deaths (8,069 out of 8,163) from COVID-19 infection were in those who were not fully vaccinated.Fully vaccinated people accounted for 1.6% (583) hospitalizations and 1.2% (94) deaths.The epidemiologists estimated that New York City's vaccination campaign has prevented about 250,000 COVID-19 cases, 44,000 hospitalizations and 8,300 deaths from COVID-19 infection since the start of vaccination through July 1, 2021.More than 4.3 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated."Vaccines are safe and astonishingly effective at protecting you and your loved ones," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Our city has been through too much suffering to allow hospitalizations and death to needlessly continue. The stakes are so high, and we simply cannot emphasize enough how urgent it is for New Yorkers to get vaccinated."However, inequities in vaccinations rates persist; only 36% of adult Black New Yorkers are fully vaccinated compared to 53% of adult White New Yorkers and 79% of Asian American and Pacific Islander New Yorkers.The rise of more infectious variants also pose a threat, particularly to unvaccinated New Yorkers. As of July 9, there were 309 confirmed and probable cases (seven-day average), up 72 cases from the week prior (237 confirmed and probable cases on July 2, seven-day average).During the first two months of eligibility for New Yorkers aged 65 and older, the City's vaccination program reduced hospitalizations from COVID-19 by approximately 15%.New York City has deployed temporary, roaming vaccination sites across the city and is offering at-home vaccinations. Appointments at vaccination sites are not required, but you can book an appointment at many of these sites in advance online or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.