coronavirus new york city

Tri-State battles pockets of areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Tri-State battles pockets of areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's COVID-19 infection rate is 1.33%, but it's much higher in locations where vaccination rates are low.

Now we are getting a picture of how many lives have been saved by the vaccine.

A Yale University study found the city's vaccination effort through the beginning of this month prevented a quarter-million COVID cases, 44,000 hospitalizations, and 8,300 deaths.

They're using the numbers to try to encourage those who are still reluctant about getting the shots.

"It's really striking and painful to look at how many more New Yorkers would have gotten COVID, how many more would have been in the hospital, how many more we would have lost, would have passed away. This vaccination effort saved thousands and thousands of lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

NYC Health Commissioner David Chokshi says what keeps him up at night is thinking of the New Yorkers who are not vaccinated.

"Vaccines are safe and astonishingly effective at protecting you and your loved ones," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Our city has been through too much suffering to allow hospitalizations and death to needlessly continue. The stakes are so high, and we simply cannot emphasize enough how urgent it is for New Yorkers to get vaccinated."

Despite the numbers, Jehna Sela still refuses.

"You would literally have to put a gun to my head to get the vaccine," she said. "I'm not going to inject something in my body that's so forced and promoted like crazy. Free pizza, free donuts."

Federal data is showing the towns in New Jersey with the highest number of unvaccinated adults.

Some of the larger communities have the lowest vaccination rates.


Lakewood and Phillipsburg show the lowest numbers in our area, with only 39% of adults vaccinated.

New Brunswick, Irvington, and East Orange are not far behind.

The communities have low numbers despite nearly 70% of New Jersey adults are fully vaccinated.

ALSO READ | Burger King marquee goes viral with 'We all quit' message
EMBED More News Videos

That's one way to resign from a job. The video goes inside a sign that has caught the attention of the internet.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Vaccines highly effective against hospitalization, death in NYC: Study
COVID Updates: Cases double as Delta variant spreads
COVID Updates: FDA warns of rare reaction to J&J COVID vaccine
COVID Updates: Pfizer meeting with top US health officials on booster
TOP STORIES
NYPD battle ongoing violence, gang war in NYC as Cuomo, Adams meet
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
Tips to beat the heat amid rising summer temperatures
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years
7 things to know about the child tax credit
Show More
Chilling 911 calls from Fla. condo collapse reveal chaos
Laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Reward increased to $50K in murder of high school soccer standout
Search on for gunmen who tried to rob Dior on Fifth Avenue
More TOP STORIES News