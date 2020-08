Election Live Updates: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama headline DNC night 3

MORE OF TODAY'S HEADLINES

Jill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

Former Sec. of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Former Sec. of State John Kerry speaks during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers a nominating speech in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg speak during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.

Advice to the President:



1) When you are in a hole stop digging. The virus is real and spreading. Do your job on COVID.



2) Stop lying. You can’t play Americans for fools. The truth is defeating you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden speaks with Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward toward equality and justice for all.

Shoutout to @IAmMarleyDias for representing the best of New Jersey and America at the #DemConvention! #1000BlackGirlBooks — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 18, 2020

Marley Dias of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign appears at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Senator Kamala Harris will officially accept the Democratic Party nomination for Vice President during night 3 of the convention, which will be closed by former President Barack Obama.Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party.Under Democrats' theme of "A More Perfect Union," Harris will deliver remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the same venue former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to use for his acceptance speech on Thursday, effectively kicking off their fall campaign to the White House.Wednesday's lineup of speakers:House Speaker Nancy PelosiFormer Secretary of State Hillary ClintonSen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.Wisconsin Gov. Tony EversNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan GrishamFormer Arizona Rep. Gabrielle GiffordsSen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, the Vice Presidential NomineeFormer President Barack ObamaWith musical performances from:Billie EilishJennifer HudsonJill Biden offered a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouched for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is endorsing Joe Biden, saying with him in the White House, "We will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries - never the other way around."In taped remarks during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, Powell sought to draw an implicit contrast between Biden and President Donald Trump, without naming Trump.He said that Biden "will trust our diplomats and our intelligence community, not the flattery of dictators and despots." Trump has expressed doubts about findings from the intelligence community on Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign, and has praised dictators.Powell also lamented that "today we have a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make us that way, to keep us that way."Former Secretary of State John Kerry is trashing President Donald Trump's foreign policy, which he characterized as one nonstop "blooper reel."Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention: "This moment is a fight for the security of America and the world."He said the Obama administration left U.S. foreign policy in good order when he left office. They stopped the Ebola virus before it could become a pandemic, defeated the Islamic State group and entered into an accord to reduce emissions that cause global warming.Kerry accused Trump of failing to stand up to Russia and doing nothing to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin after some intelligence officials concluded the country placed bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.He also referenced Trump being escorted to a White House bunker during recent protestsJoe Biden was formally nominated to be the Democratic presidential candidate during a virtual roll call on night 2 of the DNC.Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as "a mass people's movement" that's working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made a pitch at the Democratic National Convention not just for Joe Biden, but for flipping control of the Senate to Democrats.Schumer said Tuesday: "If we are going to win this battle for the soul of our nation, Joe can't do it alone. Democrats must take back the Senate."The New York Democrat outlined a potential 2021 agenda on making health care "affordable for all" and tackling income inequality, climate change and other issues, including the COVID-19 crisis.Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White House: "Blame, bully and belittle."The former president addressed the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday and said Trump "defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media."Caroline Kennedy is portraying Joe Biden as a public servant in the spirit of her father, who once challenged Americans to look at what they can do for their country.The daughter of President John F. Kennedy spoke Tuesday at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention about helping Barack Obama choose Biden as a running mate while on his vetting team and then seeing him in action as vice president.Kennedy served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration and said she saw Biden as a leader who was tough but fair and commanded the trust and respect of other nations.She appeared in a video speaking alongside her son Jack Schlossberg as they attempted to bridge a generational span across the party.With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places Such boxes have been used with success for several years in states like Oregon, Washington and Colorado that rely largely or entirely on ballots that must be sent in. But their use is being expanded because of the coronavirus outbreak and, more recently, concerns about the post office's ability to do its job.State or local authorities in places such as Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are pressing for more boxes or drop-off sites that would enable ballots to reach election officials without going through the mail.Grappling for votes - and the spotlight - as Democrats hold their national convention, President Donald Trump reached back Tuesday to the signature issue of his 2016 campaign to deliver a broadside against Democratic rival Joe Biden over immigration.As Democrats gathered virtually, Trump targeted voters in a pair of key swing states and sought to curry favor with women voters by pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement.Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in primetime on that convention's second night.The Trump campaign's interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a "grave" counterintelligence threat , a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of Donald Trump had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin's help.The nearly 1,000-page report, the fifth and final one from the Republican-led Senate intelligence committee on the Russia investigation, details how Russia launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the election on Trump's behalf. It says the Trump campaign chairman had regular contact with a Russian intelligence officer and says other Trump associates were eager to exploit the Kremlin's aid, particularly by maximizing the impact of the disclosure of Democratic emails hacked by Russian intelligence officers.Cindy McCain is going to bat for Joe Biden, lending her voice to a video set to air during Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention programming focused on Biden's close friendship with her late husband, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.She's just the latest Republican to join in the convention, after a number of notable GOP former elected officials - including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich - endorsed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Monday night. It's a continuation of a major theme that Democrats have pushed through the first night of the convention - an effort to broaden the party's appeal to occasional Republicans and disaffected Trump voters.As she prepares to speak Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, those who have worked closely with Jill Biden say her warmth will appeal to Americans confronting tough times of their own After Joe Biden became the presumptive nominee this year, she played a prominent role in auditioning many of the vice presidential candidates, appearing with them at various events. During a recent interview on CBS, Jill Biden acknowledged that she and her husband "talked about the different woman candidates."But those who know Jill Biden best say she's slightly perplexed at being called one of her husband's most significant "advisers," insisting that her relationship with her husband is far deeper and more nuanced than such a label would suggest.A day after Michelle Obama's passion wowed Democrats, Joe Biden is drawing on a collection of his party's most experienced leaders at the Democratic National Convention to underscore what he calls a global leadership deficit that threatens U.S. national security.President Donald Trump is pushing back against former first lady Michelle Obama , claiming that her husband's Oval Office performance is what catapulted him into the White House. In her remarks Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama declared Trump was "in over his head" and the "wrong president for our country." In tweets Tuesday morning Trump taunted that someone should explain to her that he wouldn't be in the "beautiful White House" today if it "weren't for the job done by her husband," President Barack Obama. He also criticized the Obamas for making a "late and unenthusiastic endorsement" of Joe Biden. And in other tweets, Trump criticized Obama and Biden's handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed, without evidence, that the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history. Trump ended with a sarcastic thanks to Michelle Obama for her "very kind words."Former Secretary of State John Kerry is condemning President Donald Trump's foreign policy as he prepares to address the Democratic National Convention, saying the United States "is not the leader of the free world." Speaking online to reporters during the daily convention briefing Tuesday, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee said, "The world does not have a leader in the free world at this moment." Kerry faults Trump for pulling away from traditional European allies and failing to have a cohesive foreign policy strategy. He says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are "casting about trying hard." Kerry says no one easily replaces what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others "have frequently reminded people is the indispensable nation." Kerry was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's second term.The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House says that Black people should not be blamed for any violence that has erupted during the summer's protests following George Floyd's death. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday "that is not who I am, that is not who we are," of the outbursts that have occurred amid mostly peaceful protests across the country. Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. He spoke a day after his remarks at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, where he advocated for former Vice President Joe Biden as a president who could unite the country following what he characterized as four divisive years under President Donald Trump. Clyburn says the protest efforts were undertaken by those "trying to make this country be a better place for our children and our grandchildren." He says, "We're aren't trying to burn it down - we're trying to build it up." Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the convention's second night, with remarks from Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the federal government's response to COVID-19 during his DNC speech on Monday night, calling the Trump adminstration "dysfunctional and incompetent."Trump responded tweet on Tuesday that Cuomo is "A horrible Governor. Crime is taking over NYC & State, everyone is leaving. He is after the NRA - They should move to Texas or elsewhere, and must get tough. Cuomo killed 11,000 people in nursing homes alone. Crooked & Incompetent!"Cuomo responded with a tweet of his own, advising Trump to stop digging a hole.Vice President Biden engaged with social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward toward equality, fairness, and justice for all.The teen founder of #1000blackgirlbooks, Marley Dias, who is from West Orange, New Jersey, spoke during the first opening moments of the DNC.As the virtual Democratic National Convention opens, Biden holds a 12 percentage-point lead over Trump among registered voters, 53-41%, and a similar 10 points among likely voters, 54-44%, in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll