NYC Department of Corrections moves to 12-hour shifts due to vaccine mandate taking effect

By Eyewitness News
NYC correction officers to work 12-hour shifts as vaccine mandate takes effect

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Correction will move to 12-hour shifts as the vaccination requirement for its workers goes into effect.

The longer shifts are intended to assure adequate staffing.

73% of workers are vaccinated.

The union representing correction officers says these longer shifts will negatively impact officers and inmates.



"Our essential officers have already suffered immensely by being forced to work 24 hours plus without meals and rest since the pandemic. Increasing their tours from eight to twelve hours and allowing the DOC to order them to work back-to-back 12-hour tours, 24 consecutive hours, without meals and rest is nothing short of torture," said COBA President Benny Boscio in a statement.

