NYC Department of Corrections moves to 12-hour shifts due to vaccine mandate taking effect

The longer shifts are intended to assure adequate staffing.
73% of workers are vaccinated.
The union representing correction officers says these longer shifts will negatively impact officers and inmates.
"Our essential officers have already suffered immensely by being forced to work 24 hours plus without meals and rest since the pandemic. Increasing their tours from eight to twelve hours and allowing the DOC to order them to work back-to-back 12-hour tours, 24 consecutive hours, without meals and rest is nothing short of torture," said COBA President Benny Boscio in a statement.
