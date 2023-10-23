NYC DOT commissioner talks dining structures, 'Open Streets,' and 'Trick-or-Streets'

NYC DOT Commissioner talks about new outdoor dining plans and what to expect when eating out in the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez joins the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team to talk about dining structures, Open Streets, and Trick-or-Streets.

When it comes to Dining Out NYC, Rodriguez says the city wants to make improvements.

"Want the program to be safe and take care of the quality of life issues," he said.

Rodriguez noted that despite some issues needing to be worked out, the program is saving job and they are learning from the trial period.

On November 20th, there's a rules hearing and people will be able to share their opinions, the commissioner noted.

The city's Open Streets program spun off to "Trick-or-Streets" last year and will continue again this year.

"It's giving opportunity for children to be safe to go trick or treating at designated curbside locations," Rodriguez said.

You can find a full list of locations HERE.

As for what the commissioner is dressing up as for Halloween, "I don't know yet," he said.

ALSO READ | How aid groups are responding to the Israel-Hamas war, and where to donate

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.