Music producer makes new allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in amended lawsuit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fifth accuser has come forward with explosive new allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In an updated Manhattan federal lawsuit, Diddy's former producer, Rodney Jones, says he was groped, threatened and witnessed sex trafficking.

It is also alleged in the lawsuit that Combs had employees like maids and butlers carry fanny packs to supply cocaine.

Jones said he lived with Diddy for almost a year to work on the project and it was during that time he witnessed the alleged criminal activity and was the victim of threats.

The complaint also connects embattled actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and rapper Yung Miami to the alleged wrongdoing.

The news comes just days after Homeland Security agents raided the music mogul's homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs has not been charged with any crimes and is said to be cooperating with federal investigators.

After the federal raids this week, his attorney released a statement saying there has been, "a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations."

Darla Miles has more on the investigation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

