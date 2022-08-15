Unlock the hidden magic aboard the 'Disney Wish,' Disney Cruise Line's newest ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Setting sail in the summer of 2022, the Disney Wish delivers endless fun for the whole family. ABC's Michael Koenigs, his wife Alison Kenworthy, and their son James embarked on a 3-day adventure aboard the 'Disney Wish,' experiencing all the new enchantments the Disney Cruise Line vessel had to offer.

"This place has chops full of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars stories," says Jennifer Haile-Tinn, Director of Marketing Strategy for the Disney Cruise Line. "As you walk around this ship, you will encounter everything from Worlds of Marvel, our first cinematic dining experience part of the MCU, or adults will enjoy Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge and have a cocktail."

The 'Disney Wish' is the fifth ship in the company's cruise line fleet, and its first newly-designed ship to launch in a decade. Families will find everything they love about a Disney cruise like world-class entertainment, interactive dining experiences, special character encounters, and brand-new experiences aboard, including "AquaMouse," Disney's first attraction at sea, and Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

"As an Imagineer, we sit with these ideas for years and we work on it and we develop them," says Nick Snyder, Senior Concept Designer with Walt Disney Imagineering. "It causes great joy and excitement for us seeing our guests being able to experience it for the first time."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish