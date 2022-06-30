Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish has fun and adventure for the whole family at sea

The 1,119-foot ship sets sail on July 14th and features 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure.
By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney Wish has fun for the whole family at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- In two weeks, the newest cruise ship in Disney's fleet will set off on its maiden voyage, and Alicia Vitarelli got a sneak peek at some of the big attractions on board the Disney Wish.

The fifth ship in Disney's fleet makes its official maiden voyage on July 14th and there is so much excitement on board - as well as some impressive stats.

The 1,119-foot ship was built in Germany with 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure. There are ten pools and water play areas, inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends.

The Wish also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, the AquaMouse. It's a water adventure where guests can ride a 760-foot waterslide around the ship before splashing into the lazy river.

Guests can also visit the Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech Avengers headquarters where kids ages three to 12 will train to be the next generation of super heroes with the help of some icons like Spider-Man himself.

The ship also makes a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.

On board, there's also fireworks, food, sweets, a Broadway show and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveldisney cruise linedisneycruise ship
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY CRUISE LINE
Disney Wish christened during magical celebration
Disney Cruise Lines announces return to New York in Fall 2016
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
LIVE | The Countdown
Bus driver retires after 4-decades with Liberty Lines Transit
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Show More
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Manhattan mom goes from podcasting to publishing her first book
More TOP STORIES News