3 Disney World theme parks put up holiday decorations

ORLANDO, Florida (WABC) -- Disney World is getting into the holiday spirit despite the pandemic.
The resort released a sneak peek of their new holiday decor.
Wreaths have been put up, lights strung, and trees trimmed, in three of their theme parks.
Currently, visitors can enjoy the decorations at Disney's Magic Kingdom, Animal kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.
