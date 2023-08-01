  • Full Story
'Finding Nemo' water play area opens at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 10:49PM
Guests at Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel can now enjoy a brand new "Finding Nemo"-themed water play area as the hotel continues its transformation into Pixar Place Hotel.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Guests at Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel can now enjoy a brand new "Finding Nemo"-themed water play area as the hotel continues its transformation into Pixar Place Hotel.

The "Finding Nemo"-themed water play area opened Tuesday. Overnight guests will be able to visit and have fun at the Pixel Pool, Nemo's Cove splash pad and Crush's Surfin' Slide.

The complete transformation to the Pixar theme is expected to be finished this winter.

Further details on the transformation can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

