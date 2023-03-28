New York State's first woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens this week

New York state to open first woman-owned cannabis dispensary in Jamaica Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week the state's first woman-owned cannabis dispensary will open on Thursday.

The Queens dispensary called Good Grades is owned by Extasy James and her cousin, Michael James Jr.

Good Grades is the first city dispensary to open outside of Manhattan.

The store's launch is being supported by the New York State Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. The initial open will be as a pop-up in the short term as a way of generating business.

The business is then expected to close for construction to reopen in the long term.

Extasy James shared her excitement in opening her business.

"I am thrilled to be opening the doors of Good Grades, the very first dispensary in Queens, New York," James said. "We are incredibly passionate about providing greater access to cannabis and breaking down the barriers that prevent so many people, especially those from marginalized communities, from experiencing the benefits of this amazing plant."

