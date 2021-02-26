Dispute ends in deadly gunfire in Glendale, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10362159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A passenger was fatally shot when a driver pulled up on his vehicle and opened fire in the Glendale section of Queens.The 25-year-old man was in the front seat of a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard when a black, four-door sedan pulled along side at around 12:45 a.m. this morning.A verbal dispute ensued, and the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the other vehicle.The 25-year-old passenger was shot and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.The Malibu appeared to crash into a pole. The driver was not injured.A black sedan with NJ license plates fled the scene north on Woodhaven Boulevard.No arrests were immediately made.----------