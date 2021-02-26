Dispute ends in deadly gunfire in Glendale, Queens

The 25-year-old man was in the front seat of a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard when a black, four-door sedan pulled along side at around 12:45 a.m. this morning.
A verbal dispute ensued, and the driver of the black sedan opened fire on the other vehicle.
The 25-year-old passenger was shot and pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.
The Malibu appeared to crash into a pole. The driver was not injured.
A black sedan with NJ license plates fled the scene north on Woodhaven Boulevard.
No arrests were immediately made.
