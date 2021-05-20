Dobbs Ferry police sergeant slashed, stabbed in head in unprovoked attack

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A police officer who was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Westchester County on Thursday afternoon is out of the hospital.

The Dobbs Ferry sergeant was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted just after 2 p.m. in the area of Keller Lane and Beacon Hill Drive.

Authorities say the assailant ran up behind him and began repeatedly stabbing and slashing him with an unknown weapon.

He was stabbed in the head and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center.

Officials say he lost a lot of blood but would survive.

The Con Edison crew trailed the man as he fled, and he was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Matthew Burke, 36, of Dobbs Ferry is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, and criminal possession of a weapon.

There was a massive police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation.

