Child killed, mother remains hospitalized after 2 dogs enter NJ backyard

The boy's mother was also seriously hurt.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the backyard of a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret, after the pair of of pit bulls apparently escaped from their residence on nearby Birch Street.
The 3-year-old and his mother were flown to a hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries. The mother remains hospitalized.
Their names have not yet been released.
Mayor Daniel Reiman said that according to municipal records from the Board of Health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law.
"As a small community, our Carteret family mourns the heart-wrenching loss of our young neighbor," he said. "We pray for this young mother and family in this time of unimaginable grief."
He said that anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the family to help with expenses may do so by CLICKING HERE.
Checks may also be mailed to:
Charity Trust Fund at Carteret Borough Hall
61 Cooke Ave.
Carteret NJ 07008
They may also be dropped in the lock box in front of the building.
Any funds raised will be provided to the family for medical care and funeral expenses.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Carteret Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office at 732-541-4181 (CPD) and 732-745-3300 (MCPO).
