Pets & Animals

Child killed, mother remains hospitalized after 2 dogs enter NJ backyard

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- The investigation is ongoing after a horrific incident in New Jersey in which a 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his neighbor's dogs.

The boy's mother was also seriously hurt.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the backyard of a home on East Laurel Street in Carteret, after the pair of of pit bulls apparently escaped from their residence on nearby Birch Street.

The 3-year-old and his mother were flown to a hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries. The mother remains hospitalized.

Their names have not yet been released.

ALSO READ: 'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
EMBED More News Videos

Ronald DeFeo Jr. was convicted of killing his entire family inside their Amityville home in 1974.


Mayor Daniel Reiman said that according to municipal records from the Board of Health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law.

"As a small community, our Carteret family mourns the heart-wrenching loss of our young neighbor," he said. "We pray for this young mother and family in this time of unimaginable grief."

He said that anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the family to help with expenses may do so by CLICKING HERE.

Checks may also be mailed to:
Charity Trust Fund at Carteret Borough Hall
61 Cooke Ave.
Carteret NJ 07008

They may also be dropped in the lock box in front of the building.

Any funds raised will be provided to the family for medical care and funeral expenses.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Carteret Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office at 732-541-4181 (CPD) and 732-745-3300 (MCPO).

MORE NEWS: Asian Americans told to 'go back to China' in racist rant in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Maria Ha, 25, and 31-year-old Dan Ha say they were verbally harassed while on the street in Kips Bay and told to go back to China by an unknown woman.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscarteretnew jerseymiddlesex countydogschild injureddog attackdogchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates Live: Gov. Cuomo holds daily briefing
Search for missing Long Island mom and toddler
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
NY man convicted of selling trafficked sharks out of above-ground pool
Former Met Opera conductor James Levine dead at 77
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Show More
NYC's St. Patrick Day parade, mass live-streamed amid pandemic
Cops save baby's life by performing CPR
Law firm hired to assist in Cuomo impeachment investigation
Postal workers, other public-facing workers eligible for vaccine in NY
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe
More TOP STORIES News