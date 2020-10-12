Pets & Animals

Woman recovering after police save her, her dog from pit bull attack

By Eyewitness News
NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman is recovering after police saved her and her dog from a pit bull bite in New Jersey.

Officers in North Arlington heard a commotion near Union Avenue and Third Street on Thursday and found the woman holding off her dog, a five-year-old Whippet mix as she fought off a pit bull. The woman had been screaming frantically for help.

Officer Anthony Giaquinto ran towards the woman as the pit bull gained control of the Whippet mix by biting it on the neck.

The Officer then held down the pit bull to try to release it from the other dog. After about a minute, the woman's dog was freed.

The pit bull had walked out of the yard of his Lyndhurst residence through a gate that apparently had been left open, officials say.

The woman, Phyllis Goodman, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center to treat eight small puncture wounds on her hands from when she tried to intervene to rescue her dog. She was later released.

Goodman's dog was treated for puncture wounds to the neck.

