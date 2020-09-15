Pets & Animals

Beloved SoHo dog goes missing, later found in Westchester

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- With its vintage sewing machine and endless spools of threat, Vintage Tailor and Cleaners has been a fixture in SoHo for 42 years.

Matthew Broderick, Brook Shields, Rosie Perez and Sarah Jessica Parker have all come by - but the real star is their 10-year-old French bulldog, Bruno. He is known around the neighborhood as the mayor of Sullivan Street.

"He loves people - he loves to play with them. He loves attention. He wants everybody to pet him," said owner Vincent Rao.

On Monday afternoon, Bruno went missing. His owner says surveillance video from the tailor shop shows two men appearing to lure Bruno away with food.
Two blocks away at Ben's Pizza of SoHo, those same two men are seen on surveillance video walking away with Bruno.

The manager says he recognized the dog, and confronted those two men and asked them, 'is that your dog?' He said they told him yes, and then kept walking eastbound on Spring Street.

"It's really hard to imagine why anybody would want to take him, it's pretty sick," says Rao.
Within hours, neighbors and neighborhood businesses offered reward money. Some neighbors even made missing dog posters for the owners.

For almost a decade, Bruno has sat on Sullivan St. - but then through social media, Bruno was found Monday night in Elmsford.

The man seen walking away with Bruno told the owner he saw himself on social media and contacted the owner saying Bruno followed him.

Bruno was reunited with his family in Westchester County.

