NYPD rescues dog who fell into East River

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- NYPD Emergency Service Unit officers rushed to save the life of a dog who got away from its owner and jumped into the East River on Saturday morning.

'Bebe' broke loose from his leash at South Street Seaport and took a dive off Pier 17.

He swam more than 200 yards in the freezing cold river.



Officers donned their water rescue gear and swam to the puppy. They safely returned him to his anxiously awaiting owner.

