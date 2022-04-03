NYPD rescues dog who fell into East River

'Bebe' broke loose from his leash at South Street Seaport and took a dive off Pier 17.
He swam more than 200 yards in the freezing cold river.
Officers donned their water rescue gear and swam to the puppy. They safely returned him to his anxiously awaiting owner.
WATCH | Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip