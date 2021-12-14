Pets & Animals

3 Long Island officers treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing family dog from fire

EMBED <>More Videos

3 officers treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing family dog

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Three Suffolk County police officers rushed into a burning home early Monday morning to rescue a trapped dog.

The officers responded to a 911 call and found thick black smoke coming from the home on Homer Avenue just before noon.

A resident told the officers that a dog and cat were still inside.

Officers Zakary Goldbach, Joaquin Castillo and Justin Oshea found the dog reunited it with its family.



They continued to search for the cat which was able to safely leave the house on its own.

The officers were treated for smoke inhalation but are said to be doing just fine.

No other injuries were reported.

Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | Shortage of Santa impersonators due to COVID worries comes as demand is at all time high
EMBED More News Videos

As Christmas approaches, demand for Santa is at an all time high, but there's a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season. Lauren Glassberg has more.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdeer parksuffolk countypolice officer injuredpet rescuehouse firedog
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC vaccine mandate for children 5-11 in effect today
Pfizer touts success of pills to treat COVID-19
No charges filed after AC casino melee
Woman slapped by man on subway after confronting him about photos
Family mourning beloved matriarch killed while crossing street in NYC
Loved ones speak out after teen girl killed by alleged drunk driver
City Hall celebration for NYCFC's MLS Cup win
Show More
CDC director discusses how COVID pandemic may end
AccuWeather: Mild and sunny
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations up 25% in New Jersey
Man punched victim in face, pushed him on subway tracks in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison tapped for new job
More TOP STORIES News