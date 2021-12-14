3 Long Island officers treated for smoke inhalation after rescuing family dog from fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Christmas approaches, demand for Santa is at an all time high, but there's a shortage of St. Nick impersonators this season. Lauren Glassberg has more.

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Three Suffolk County police officers rushed into a burning home early Monday morning to rescue a trapped dog.The officers responded to a 911 call and found thick black smoke coming from the home on Homer Avenue just before noon.A resident told the officers that a dog and cat were still inside.Officers Zakary Goldbach, Joaquin Castillo and Justin Oshea found the dog reunited it with its family.They continued to search for the cat which was able to safely leave the house on its own.The officers were treated for smoke inhalation but are said to be doing just fine.No other injuries were reported.Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.----------