Police say the suspect pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the couple's German shepherd pit bull, Eli. Kemberly Richardson has the details.

Dog allegedly fatally stabbed in Central Park, NYPD now investigating as an accident

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old German Shepherd Pitbull mix, named Eli, was allegedly stabbed in Central Park Saturday night.

After taking Eli to the hospital, his owner decided to euthanize him.

NYPD detectives now say they are not sure that Eli's injuries were life threatening, and they are investigating the stabbing as a possible accident.

Video in media player above is from a previous report.

Around 8:30 pm. Saturday, a couple was walking their two dogs, Eli and their chihuahua. Both of their pets were on a leash.

At some point, an argument broke out between the couple and a man with three dogs.

Police believe that two of the dogs began fighting, their leashes tangling.

Video captured after the incident showed two of the man's dogs off leash.

The NYPD is investigating whether the man accidentally injured Eli while attempting to cut through the two dogs' tangled leashes with a knife.

When Eli was taken to the hospital, doctors discovered the 14-year-old dog had a terminal tumor. Eli's owner then chose to euthanize him.

The owner has since given conflicting statements to detectives, telling them he has poor eyesight, and he is not sure if Eli was stabbed during the cutting of the leash or afterward.

The NYPD's Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad is still investigating.

