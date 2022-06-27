Video shows man stealing puppy, riding off on scooter in Queens

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on 88th Avenue in Ozone Park.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows the thief engaging with the victim, Carlos Gil, admiring the mini pit bull named Off-White that is not yet 1 year old.
Gil was out enjoying the nice weather with the puppy and a second dog, when the man on the scooter rode up.
He is seen on the video petting the puppy and then picking it up.
He then tries to drive forwards on the scooter while still holding the dog, and Gil can be seen getting in from of him and trying to stop him.
Ultimately, the thief was able to drive around him and speed off.
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
MORE NEWS | Brian Laundrie's notebook revealed: 'I ended her life'
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube