Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A beloved family puppy that was snatched by a man on a scooter in Queens is back home Tuesday after two women claimed the bought the dog without realizing he was stolen.

According to Gil family, a woman called them after seeing a flyer posted in neighborhood and said she had purchased their dog, named Off-White, from a man.

The two women met up with family on Sunday night and returned the pooch, who was not yet 1 at the time he was stolen.

Off-White has lost some weight but otherwise appeared healthy, but he will visit veterinarian for a check up to be sure.


The dog was stolen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, on 88th Avenue in Ozone Park.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and showed the thief engaging with 75-year-old Carlos Gil, admiring the mixed breed.

Gil was out enjoying the nice weather with the puppy and a second dog, when the man on the scooter rode up.

He is seen on the video petting the puppy and then picking it up.


He then tries to drive forwards on the scooter while still holding the dog, and Gil can be seen getting in from of him and trying to stop him.

"When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him," Gil said in Spanish. "He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole. Because I wanted to take him out."

Ultimately, the thief was able to drive around him and speed off.

There are still no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

