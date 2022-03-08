Customer says Uber Eats driver stole her dog after delivering pizza in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a customer says her Uber Eats deliveryman stole her dog after delivering food this weekend.The incident was reported at a building at 750 Flatbush Avenue on March 5 around 5:30 p.m.Despite a happy reunion on Tuesday, there are still many questions about the bizarre theft.Melanie Polanco, 22, says Ella, a 6-month-old cocker spaniel/poodle, was taken by the deliveryman after he delivered a pizza to the apartment.The owner said when she opened the door, her dog ran out of the apartment.Surveillance video shows a man get out of the elevator, pet and then pick up the dog. Later the same person got back into the elevator while still holding the puppy.Polanco called 911 and filed a police report.On Tuesday, a man showed up at the building with Ella, but claimed he was not the person who snatched the pooch. Instead, he said he was paid to make the exchange.However, Polanco said she doesn't believe him. Detectives took that man into custody while they sort out the details.Polanco is just grateful to have Ella back into her arms."I'm happy she's home and she's safe, and nothing happened to her," Polanco said.A spokesperson for Uber released the following statement:"What the customer reported is deeply upsetting and unacceptable. We're continuing to look into this, and have removed this driver's access to the platform. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation."Police say they are still searching for the delivery driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------