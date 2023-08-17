  • Watch Now
Dog on subway tracks prompts transit delays in Manhattan

Thursday, August 17, 2023 8:15PM
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There was no 4/5/6 service in Manhattan in both directions while NYPD responded to a dog on the tracks near Grand Central-42 St.

The dog was caught shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, but subway delays persisted.

5 trains were running on the 2 line between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St in both directions.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
