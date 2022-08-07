Hundreds of dogs compete in World Dog Surfing Championships in Northern California

The dogs were judged on things like the length of the ride, technique, confidence, and the size or strength of the wave.

CALIFORNIA (WABC) -- Hundreds of pooches enjoyed the waves at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Northern California.

Jeffrey drove up from San Diego with his lab, Charlie, who started surfing at the age of two.

Jeffrey said Charlie can't get enough of the water.

"Even when we're not surfing competitively if we just go to the beach and we're hanging out and he takes his surfboard to the water and he'll bark on the waves," Jeffery said. "People just love it and we just like to keep it positive, have a good time, make people happy. And we just really have a great time."

Charlie won second place in the very large dog group.

