product recalls

Dollar General lounge chair recalled due to amputation risk

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dollar General loungers recalled for 'amputations,' other injuries

Dollar General is recalling about 155,000 lounge chairs amid consumer reports of amputations, lacerations and pinching of fingers.

The True Living Sling Loungers feature white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric, CNN reported.

They were sold at the discount retailer between January and September 2019 for about $20.

RELATED: McCormick and Frank's RedHot seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

So far, Dollar General has received three reports of the Sling Loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the chairs' metal folding joints.

If you purchased these loungers, you're advised to stop using them immediately, and contact Dollar General for a full refund.

The UPC number for the impacted loungers can be found on the receipt.

You can also visit the "Help" section at DollarGeneral.com or cpsc.gov for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worlddollar store
PRODUCT RECALLS
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News