Dominican Day Parade honors scholarship finalists

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's no doubt that the annual Dominican Day Parade is a brilliant showcase of numerous artistic talents and cultural pride, but some of the biggest stars aren't the ones typically seen shining along Fifth Avenue."I always wear my country on my sleeve. I always tell people that my parents are Dominican and that I'm Dominican and that I get to talk about and that I get to be recognized for that," Betsy Vasquez said.Vasquez is a Dominican Day Parade Scholarship Finalist."I recently graduated Princeton University with a bachelor's degree in neuroscience, and I also studied the pre-med curriculum, so I do want to go to med school eventually," Vasquez said.It's why the 21-year-old ascended to the top of a pool of 400 applicants seeking a piece of more than $100,000 in scholarships awarded by the Dominican Day Parade.The winners will be announced during this year's virtual celebration on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC7NY."Even like the questions for the application asked me to talk about my Dominican heritage and I was so happy that I was going to be able to share that with someone and possibly get the scholarship," Vasquez said.There are 39 finalists and the top 30 will receive anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 based on need.Lauren De Los Santos is another finalist who will be attending Binghampton University where she plans to study biomedical engineering."It would just mean that here are a group of Domincans, who see your potential, and they want to support you on your career path," De Los Santos said. "It's nice to know that are people who believe in you."