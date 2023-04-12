This deposition is part of a civil lawsuit brought on by New York AG Letitia James, over allegations the Trump organization falsified financial statements to obtain loans. Derick W

Donald Trump to return to NYC for deposition in civil lawsuit with AG Letitia James

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump will return to New York City to sit for a second deposition in two weeks.

This deposition is part of a civil lawsuit brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James, over allegations the Trump organization falsified financial statements in order to obtain loans.

That is separate from the criminal case being brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Now, in an extraordinary move, Bragg is suing House judiciary committee chair and Trump loyalist Jim Jordan, to stop his investigation into Bragg's office.

"Alvin Bragg used federal funds to indict a former president for no crime and when we ask questions about it, when we want to investigate, he takes us to court," Jordan said.

Trump sat down with Fox News again Tuesday night where he said all these legal troubles, including this deposition with James, will not stop his 2024 presidential campaign.

He previously sat for a long deposition in August, prior to James filing her lawsuit that accused Trump, some of his children and his company of fraudulently inflating the value of the Trump real estate portfolio and his net worth.

The suit claims that Trump's Florida estate and golf resort, Mar-a-Lago, was valued as high as $739 million, but should have been valued at $75 million. Trump is also alleged to have overvalued a handful of other assets.

The former president did not answer many questions in the first deposition other than affirming he understood the ground rules and the procedures.

When Kevin Wallace, the attorney general's senior counsel, asked what Trump did to prepare for the deposition he answered: "very little."

When asked questions about his finances, Trump repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment and continued to do so for the next several hours.

Trump had initially countersued James for filing the lawsuit against him. But Trump withdrew the lawsuit in January after U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks warned Trump's legal team that the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous.

