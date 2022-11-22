Donald Trump facing legal challenges in 4 different courtrooms today

The cases highlight the legal walls that are closing in on the former president. Ken Rosato reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cases involving Donald Trump play out in four different courtrooms Tuesday, three of them in New York City.

The cases highlight the legal walls that are closing in on the former president as he mounts a new run for the White House.

MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS CASE

The Justice Department will ask a federal appeals court in Atlanta to remove the special master from the case involving classified material seized from Trump's estate.

A special counsel now oversees the investigation.

The special master was appointed by a federal judge in Florida to review materials for privilege.

The Department of Justice already succeeded in extracting documents with classified markings from review, but now the DOJ would like unfettered access to everything taken from Mar-a-Lago.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION CRIMINAL CASE

In New York, prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump's company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.

Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime finance chief, and Jeffrey McConney, a senior vice president and controller, testified for the bulk of the prosecution's eight-day case.

The defense has a short presentation of witnesses Tuesday, including the company's outside accountant from Mazars USA, before closing arguments after Thanksgiving.

NYAG CIVIL CASE

A separate group of Trump lawyers will appear at a hearing as part of the New York Attorney General's civil lawsuit against Trump, his children and his company.

The NYAG has already successfully installed a court-appointed monitor to oversee parts of the company.

DEFAMATION LAWSUIT

And former Elle columnist and GMA contributor E. Jean Carroll will appear in federal court for a hearing about her defamation lawsuit against Trump.

She is also filing a separate claim for battery under a New York law that opens on Thanksgiving allowing alleged sex assault victims to sue regardless of time frame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip