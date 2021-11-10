armed robbery

Video shows robbers breaking into 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley's home

By Leanne Suter
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows robbers break into 'Real Housewives' star's home

LOS ANGELES -- Startling surveillance video released Monday by Los Angeles police shows masked men in hoodies breaking into the home of Dorit Kemsley, a cast member of the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Kemsley was robbed at her residence the night of Oct. 27, according to LAPD. Police said three suspects escaped with expensive handbags, jewelry and watches.

"The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children," LAPD said in a news release.

Kemsley's children were sleeping in their rooms during the robbery.

RELATED: 'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in Encino home


The new footage shows two masked men in hoodies approach a glass door of the home and begin to talk to each other before one of them shatters the door.

Video then shows one of the men hauling away the stolen items in a sheet that was tied up and handing it off to another suspect outside the home. Later in the video, three suspects are seen leaving the home and fleeing the scene in a black truck.

Kemsley spoke out on Instagram a few days after the break-in, posting a message thanking everyone who reached out to her and writing in the photo caption, "More than anything, I'm feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out."

Anyone with information on the case can contact the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiahome invasionentertainmenttelevisionrobberyreal housewivesresidential burglaryarmed robberyreality televisionsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
32-year-old father gunned down during robbery in NYC
Volunteers step up to help veteran robbed at gunpoint in NYC apartment
Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop
91-year-old veteran robbed at gunpoint in NYC apartment
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News