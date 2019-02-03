Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx early Sunday that forced dozens of residents out of their homes.The 3-alarm blaze started around 3:15 a.m. on the fifth floor of a six-story building on East 163rd Street in the Melrose section.It was placed under control nearly two hours later. The fire burned through five apartments.Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.The Red Cross is providing assistance to about 50 displaced residents.Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.----------