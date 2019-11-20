BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released a picture of the suspect accused of slashing the tires of dozens of cars in a Brooklyn neighborhood.
It appears the suspect was covering his face at the time.
Most of the incidents happened overnight Saturday into Sunday along Shore Road in Bay Ridge.
Police say as many as 32 cars were vandalized.
Some were also keyed and scratched.
Then on Wednesday, residents woke up to five additional incidents in the 80s near Ridge Boulevard.
"This is out of control and unacceptable," City Councilman Justin Brannan posted on Facebook. "I have been in constant contact with the NYPD about this since Sunday morning and we have called an emergency meeting for later today. PLEASE share this photo and help us catch this guy. I've put up $5,000 of my own money towards ANY info that leads to an arrest."
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
PHOTO: Suspect sought after dozens of tires slashed, cars vandalized in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More