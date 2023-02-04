Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council

Salam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One member of the Exonerated Five will announce his candidacy for New York City Council.

Dr. Yusef Salaam will formally start his campaign Saturday for the 9th district, which represents parts of Harlem, Morningside Heights and the Upper West Side.

His conviction was vacated in 2002 when someone else confessed to the crime.

Since his release, Salaam has been working as a criminal justice advocate.

Kristin Richardson Jordan currently holds the seat he will be running for.

