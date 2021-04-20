7-year-old boy dies when dresser falls on him in Manhattan apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 7-year-old boy died after dresser fell into him in his New York City apartment Monday night.

Authorities say the boy was in his mother's bedroom on Park Avenue in East Harlem when she heard a bang around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters broke down the bedroom door and found the child underneath the dresser.

He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No criminality is suspected.

