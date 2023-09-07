Arrest warrant issued again for man accused of stalking actress Drew Barrymore

A man was arrested on the east end of Long Island for allegedly stalking actress Drew Barrymore.

EAST HAMPTON, New York (WABC) -- The man accused of stalking actress and host Drew Barrymore has a warrant out for his arrest again.

Chad Michael Busto, 43, failed to report to be fitted for a court-ordered GPS monitor, so a Southampton town judge has issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Busto was released without bail during his August 25 arraignment, pending his agreement to wear a GPS ankle monitor for 60 days.

Judge Karen Sartain signed the bench warrant on Friday after Busto failed to return in time for the ankle monitor.

Southampton police do not believe Busto is still in their jurisdiction, citing social media posts, including one that showed him at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

He first got on their radar last month when he caused a scare during Barrymore's appearance at the 92nd Street Y.

He allegedly approached the stage during the event in Manhattan, and tried to talk to Barrymore.

Police say he was then spotted again two days later on the east end of Long Island, asking for directions for Barrymore's farmhouse.

She was not home at the time.

He was arrested by East Hampton police, on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Busto, of Washington, D.C., pleaded not guilty in Southampton Town Justice Court.

He was ordered to stay away from Barrymore.

Busto has a lengthy criminal record of arrests from around the country, including for stalking, harassment and criminal trespass.

