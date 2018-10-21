Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens

A driver was killed when he slammed into a traffic light pole in Queens early Sunday.The accident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the vicinity of Review Avenue and Van Dam Street in Sunnyside.Police say a man driving a 1997 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Review Avenue when he struck the pole near Van Dam Street.EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.----------