Driver dies after losing control, crashing into home on Long Island

The car went through a parking lot, smashed through a storage unit before slamming into a home on Willis Avenue.
Nassau County police say the driver lost control after suffering a medical emergency.
The driver died at the hospital. No one inside the home was hurt.
The driver's identity has not yet been released.
Few other details were released.
