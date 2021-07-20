Driver dies after losing control, crashing into home on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10897748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has the latest on COVID in New York City and the mayor's update on mask guidance.

WILLISTON PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver died after crashing a car into a home on Long Island on Monday morning.The car went through a parking lot, smashed through a storage unit before slamming into a home on Willis Avenue.Nassau County police say the driver lost control after suffering a medical emergency.The driver died at the hospital. No one inside the home was hurt.The driver's identity has not yet been released.Few other details were released.----------