Driver dies after losing control, crashing into home on Long Island

WILLISTON PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver died after crashing a car into a home on Long Island on Monday morning.

The car went through a parking lot, smashed through a storage unit before slamming into a home on Willis Avenue.

Nassau County police say the driver lost control after suffering a medical emergency.



The driver died at the hospital. No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

Few other details were released.

