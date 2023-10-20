From the 35th annual Caringkind Alzheimer's Walk in Central Park to a BagelFest in Chelsea, here's all that's happening across NYC this Oct. 21-22 weekend.

Drone show to light up night sky in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you happen to be taking a walk through Central Park Saturday night, make sure to look up!

Studio DRIFT will be hosting an aerial performance with 1,000 drones in the park on October 21.

There will be three 10-minute performances of "Franchise Freedom" at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

DRIFT says "Franchise Freedom" is a drone performance that explores the relationship between man, nature and technology.

The best viewing locations for the drone show will be near Bethesda Fountain, Bandshell, Dead Road, Boat Landing and the Lake Overpass, according to DRIFT.

There will also be accompanying music for each performance that you can play from your phone as you watch.

The event is free and available to anyone.

