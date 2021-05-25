ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) -- A drug bust on Long Island has been linked to a senior housing center in Nassau County.
Police arrested seven people at the Rosa Parks complex in Roosevelt. Six men and one woman were taken into custody on Friday.
Officers say they have received numerous complaints about drug activity before carrying out a no-knock warrant.
Police say they recovered crack cocaine, pills, and other drug supplies from one apartment.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Drug bust linked to senior citizen housing center on Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More