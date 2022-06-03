Man robs Duane Reade in Chelsea, then returns wildly swinging bike chain at workers

By Eyewitness News
Man steals from Duane Reade, then returns to beat employees with chain

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wild attack was caught on camera in Chelsea, and now police need help finding the man responsible.

It happened just at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Duane Reade at 27th Street and 6th Avenue.

Officers say a man stole some $1,745 worth of merchandise.

On his way out of the store, he threatened to hurt store employees.

Then about 10 minutes later, he returned with a bike chain and started swinging.

Two workers were hit. The 42-year-old victim and a 60-year-old woman suffered cuts and swelling... Suffering cuts and swelling.



The attacker is described as approximately 42 - 47 years of age, 5''11" tall, 185lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

EMBED More News Videos

