Man robs Duane Reade in Chelsea, then returns wildly swinging bike chain at workers

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wild attack was caught on camera in Chelsea, and now police need help finding the man responsible.It happened just at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Duane Reade at 27th Street and 6th Avenue.Officers say a man stole some $1,745 worth of merchandise.On his way out of the store, he threatened to hurt store employees.Then about 10 minutes later, he returned with a bike chain and started swinging.Two workers were hit. The 42-year-old victim and a 60-year-old woman suffered cuts and swelling... Suffering cuts and swelling.The attacker is described as approximately 42 - 47 years of age, 5''11" tall, 185lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------