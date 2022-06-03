Man robs Duane Reade in Chelsea, then returns wildly swinging bike chain at workers

It happened just at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Duane Reade at 27th Street and 6th Avenue.
Officers say a man stole some $1,745 worth of merchandise.
On his way out of the store, he threatened to hurt store employees.
Then about 10 minutes later, he returned with a bike chain and started swinging.
Two workers were hit. The 42-year-old victim and a 60-year-old woman suffered cuts and swelling... Suffering cuts and swelling.
The attacker is described as approximately 42 - 47 years of age, 5''11" tall, 185lbs, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
READ MORE: Family demands answers after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Paterson last month
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube