E-bike safety campaign 'Get Smart Before You Start' kicks off in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Transportation Department is launching a new safety campaign to address a growing danger on city streets: e-bikes.

It's called "Get Smart Before You Start."

On 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, last year the Department of Transportation installed doublewide protected bike lanes.

They're designed to accommodate the growth not just in regular bicycles but also e-bikes.

Tuesday, the DOT launches a campaign to make sure people ride safely.

The reason the city is doing this is because of how dangerous riding an e-bike can be.

Last year, the city saw an increase in e-bike-related fatal crashes, roughly three times as many as those on a traditional bike.

The reason, officials say, is typically the speed. So this campaign, which will be on TV, radio, print, social media and even LinkNYC kiosks, aims to inform riders how to safely accelerate, brake and operate the bikes at the right speed.

Some have the option of going above 25 miles per hour, which is above the 20 mph limit.

Citi Bikes with pedal assist cannot go faster than 18 mph.

Notably, many of the fatal accidents involving e-bikes were solo collisions involving no other vehicles.

