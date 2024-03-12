67-year-old bicyclist found dead in Sunset Park; police investigating cause

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 67-year-old man bicyclist was found dead in Brooklyn on Monday.

Officers responded to Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street in Sunset Park around 4 p.m. for reports of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a 67-year-old male bicyclist, identified as Jundi He, lying on the roadway at the location.

Authorities say the victim suffered trauma throughout the body and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation states that the victim was riding on his e-bike when he fell.

Whether the victim collided with another vehicle, or bicycle, remains under investigation.

