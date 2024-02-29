New York City rolls out new e-bike charging stations for delivery workers

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Transportation is unveiling the nation's first public e-bike charging sites for delivery workers.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez was joined by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and other city officials in the East Village Thursday to reveal the locations of the new charging stations.

The pilot program is part of Mayor Eric Adams' "Charge Safe, Ride Safe" initiative, which also includes battery-swapping networks and secure bike parking docks.

The new charging sites come amid ongoing concerns over fires sparked by illegal e-batteries.

