Early voting starts Saturday for NY-3 special election between Tom Suozzi, Mazi Pilip

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting starts in the NY-3 special election on Saturday, but since the district is split between Queens and Nassau, there are different rules in each county.

In Queens, voters must report to assigned voting sites, while in Nassau, voters can use any of the early voting sites.

The candidates looking to replace expelled Congressman George Santos include Republican candidate Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi.

In Queens, early voting is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In Nassau, early voting is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Queens voters can find their early voting location here.

There are four in the district:

Creedmoor Hospital

79-25 Winchester Blvd

Queens Village, NY 11427

Korean Community Services

203-05 32nd Ave

Bayside, NY 11361

Queensborough Community College

222-05 56th Ave

Queens, NY 11364

St. Luke Roman Catholic Church

16-34 Clintonville St

Whitestone, NY 11357

Nassau voters can go to any of the early voting locations:

Oyster Bay Ice Rink

1001 Stewart Ave

Bethpage, NY 11714

Plainview Mid-Island JCC

45 Manetto Hill Rd

Plainview, NY 11803

Glen Cove City Hall

9 Glen St

Glen Cove, NY 11542

Port Washington Public Library

1 Library Dr

Port Washington, NY 11050

Great Neck House

14 Arrandale Ave

Great Neck, NY 11023

Gayle Community Center

53 Orchard St

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Hicksville Levittown Hall

201 Levittown Pkwy

Hicksville, NY 11801

Williston Park American Legion

730 Willis Ave

Williston Park, NY 11596

Massapequa Town Hall South

977 Hicksville Rd

Massapequa, NY 11758

Yes We Can Community Center

141 Garden St

Westbury, NY 11590

Nassau County Board of Elections

240 Old Country Rd

Mineola, NY 11501

