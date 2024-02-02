Early voting starts Saturday for NY-3 special election between Tom Suozzi, Mazi Pilip

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early voting starts in the NY-3 special election on Saturday, but since the district is split between Queens and Nassau, there are different rules in each county.
In Queens, voters must report to assigned voting sites, while in Nassau, voters can use any of the early voting sites.
The candidates looking to replace expelled Congressman George Santos include Republican candidate Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi.
In Queens, early voting is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
In Nassau, early voting is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Queens voters can find their early voting location here.
There are four in the district:
Creedmoor Hospital
79-25 Winchester Blvd
Queens Village, NY 11427
Korean Community Services
203-05 32nd Ave
Bayside, NY 11361
Queensborough Community College
222-05 56th Ave
Queens, NY 11364
St. Luke Roman Catholic Church
16-34 Clintonville St
Whitestone, NY 11357
Nassau voters can go to any of the early voting locations:
Oyster Bay Ice Rink
1001 Stewart Ave
Bethpage, NY 11714
Plainview Mid-Island JCC
45 Manetto Hill Rd
Plainview, NY 11803
Glen Cove City Hall
9 Glen St
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Port Washington Public Library
1 Library Dr
Port Washington, NY 11050
Great Neck House
14 Arrandale Ave
Great Neck, NY 11023
Gayle Community Center
53 Orchard St
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Hicksville Levittown Hall
201 Levittown Pkwy
Hicksville, NY 11801
Williston Park American Legion
730 Willis Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Massapequa Town Hall South
977 Hicksville Rd
Massapequa, NY 11758
Yes We Can Community Center
141 Garden St
Westbury, NY 11590
Nassau County Board of Elections
240 Old Country Rd
Mineola, NY 11501
