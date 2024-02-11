Last day for early voting in special election for New York 3rd Congressional District

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- It's the final day for early voting in the Special Election for New York 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi are competing to fill the seat left vacant when George Santos was expelled from Congress.

On Saturday, Suozzi, who held the seat before an unsuccessful run for governor, held a meet-and-greet in Whitestone, Queens.

Supporters of his opponent Mazi Pilip held a grassroots car rally in Bellerose, Queens.

The seat, which represents suburbs just east of New York City plus a small part of Queens, became vacant after Santos was expelled from the House late last year after getting charged with multiple counts of fraud and stealing from donors.

While the Santos scandal gives the race a unique backstory, the candidates have campaigned on issues that could be aimed at suburban voters anywhere, with Republicans hammering away on immigration and crime while Democrats cast themselves as the last line of defense on abortion rights.

Tuesday's special election gives both parties an opportunity to assess strategies for November's general election, when New York is expected to be a battleground in the fight for control of the House, where Republicans now hold a thin majority.

On Friday, both candidates casted their ballots during early voting.

"Voting for Mazi means voting to secure the border, voting to create more safe environment, voting to lower taxes," said Pilip at a recent stop.

"I brought in money for the Long Island Sound, I brought in money for roads and bridges and sewer and water," said Suozzi during recent campaign rally. "I did things to help make people's lives better."

The polls for early voting closes Sunday at 6 p.m.

There will be an off day on Monday with voting resuming Tuesday at 6 a.m.

