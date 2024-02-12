Candidates Suozzi, Pilip give final push for Santos seat in NY-3 special election

Phil Taitt has the latest on the special election set for Tuesday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are less than a day away from voters heading out to the polls to cast their ballots in the highly watched special election in New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilips are eyeing the congressional seat previously held by ousted representative, George Santos.

The seat represents suburbs just east of New York City plus a small part of Queens. It became vacant after Santos was expelled from the House late last year after getting charged with multiple counts of fraud and donor theft.

Both candidates cast their own ballots Friday and pushed their final pitch to voters over the past few days hoping to win over the district with their stance and policies on issues from the border crisis, immigration, and women's reproductive rights.

Pilip is an Ethiopian Jew who lived and served in the military in Israel. She hopes to come out in front in this high-stakes race and says change is needed.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Tom Suozzi was previously a three-term congressional representative and hopes for a strong finish and for the party to flip the seat blue.

"She represents exactly what's been going on for much too long. In fact, she represents the person who held the seat before. She's Santos 2.0," Suozzi said.

"Voting for Mazi means voting to secure the border, voting to create a more safe environment, voting to lower taxes," Pilip said.

We are down to the wire, voters should go to their regular polling sites Tuesday.

Chantee Lans has the report.

