EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports on the vaccine disparities in New York City.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A second alarm fire at a Brooklyn auto body shop shot heavy flames into the night sky.The fire burned through storage containers on the Church Avenue lot at around 2:45 a.m. Friday.Video from the Citizen app showed a fireball as the blaze erupted.Firefighters battled the heavy flames, getting them under control in about an hour.No injuries were reported.----------