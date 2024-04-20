Fire breaks out at apartment building in East Harlem, Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem early Saturday morning.
Firefighters received a call just after 5 a.m. about the apartment fire at East 119th Street and Third Avenue.
Citizen App video shows the blaze tearing through the building.
According to the FDNY, the fire started on the second floor of a five-story building. It took about an hour for first responders to get the fire under control.
There are currently no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
